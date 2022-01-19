Senior Connection’s successful fundraising campaign will allow to them meet community’s growing needs

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Senior Connection in Hailey has been serving the Blaine County community for half a century, and due to a successful fundraising campaign, they are hoping to be assisting seniors for another 50 years.

The non-profit has nine divisions and offers a variety of services to seniors from Congregate Meals and Meals on Wheels to transportation and home care.

“Our mission is connecting seniors to their essential services, meaningful programs, their peers so they can live a purposeful and passion-filled life, “ said Associate Executive Director Jovita Pina.

She adds the senior population in Blaine County is expected to grow more than 300 percent in the next ten years. The organization’s budget this year is $1.3 million. Just five years ago it was around $500,00.

“Especially now with COVID we have had a lot of new community members who moved in from outside the area. They are finding us and joining our programs and services,” Pina said.

With a growing senior community and a need for more services, the non- profit raised $2.3 million in nine months during a fundraising campaign last year. The money will go towards things like capital needs for vehicle replacement and purchases. Pina said the Meals on Wheels program has grown 400 percent since COVID.

“We added a route because of the growth of Meals on Wheels. We used to have only two routes. Now we have three. We serve all of Blaine County,” Pina said.

Labor shortages have not been an issue for them, but Pina some of the funds will be directed toward healthcare reimbursements and housing stipends for employees. In addition to a successful fundraising campaign, the Senior Connection received a grant that will be used to increase caregiver wages.

“The average rate was $15 per hour and we bumped that up thanks to that grant to $18,” Pina.

The funds raised will also be used for program expansion and securing the future of the non-profit with a long-term fund and operational reserve fund. in the end, Pina said they are grateful for all the generous donations from the community.

“I think the future is important to ensure we can be here for another 50 years,” Pina said.

More than 60 percent of the Senior Connection’s funding comes from fundraising and donations.

