Traffic cleared after I-84 crash

The crash involved semi trucks and other vehicles
The crash involved semi trucks and other vehicles(KMVT)
By Larry Avelar
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Traffic between Wendell and Bliss is no longer being impacted after a crash involving semi-trucks and three cars early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., KMVT received reports of several cars sliding off the road along I-84, as well as traffic beginning to back up along the Interstate.

When KMVT reached the scene of the accident, we found two semi-trucks off from the center of the road. 300 yards down the road was another semi-truck, with its front end crushed, and a car close by was also smashed and split in two.

