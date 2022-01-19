Advertisement

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation to host Cabin Fever Day

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are feeling cooped up and tired of all this cold weather and snow, the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department has an opportunity for you this Saturday, January 22.

Cabin Fever Day gives people an opportunity to try out different recreational activities around the community either for free or for a reduced price.

The city pool, the Herrett Center, Skateland, or Bowladrome are a few of the activities people can take part in.

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department was not able to host this event last year because of COVID-19, so they hope lots of people come out this year to enjoy it.

“I think a lot of people don’t know what their city has, especially with all the people coming in, the new citizens to Twin Falls, they don’t know,” said recreation supervisor Stacy McClintock.

Below is the full list of events and their locations, courtesy of the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

