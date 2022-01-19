Twin Falls soccer standout signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the key weapons from the 4A state champion, Twin Falls High School girls soccer team, is taking her talents to Coeur d’Alene.

Emily Miller recently signed with North Idaho College.

The senior was one of five Bruins to earn first-team all-state honors when the Idaho Statesman released the list back in November 2021.

During the fall of 2021, Twin Falls went 20-1, won the Great Basin District Championship and brought home their first state championship in program history.

Miller will be playing for Kellsi Parson at NIC. Parson earned Coach of the Year honors for the Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region. Her team finished second in the East Region (8-4) and had an overall record of 12-6 as the Cardinals made it to the second round of the NWAC playoffs.

