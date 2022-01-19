Twin Falls waiting on another plow to help clear roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Late last month and early this month, winter weather hit Southern Idaho and created dangerous road conditions.

Officials have seen numerous comments and complaints about clearing icy or snowy roads. Putting you first, KMVT spoke with officials about what goes into their operation, and what adjustments could be made.

“We have one additional plow that we’re waiting on, we were hoping to have it about this time,” said City of Twin Falls Public Information Officer Josh Palmer. “That will help because much of our plow routes run in tandem, so we’ll have two trucks side-by-side.”

The order is dealing with supply chain issues, according to Palmer.

While the city hopes another plow will help, they want to be more proactive in applying the brine mixture (a salt and water mixture applied to keep roads from getting icy).

“We operate plows that have this polymer lip that leaves this very small layer that can become slippery, that’s why we apply the brine,” said Palmer. The city uses plows with rubber at the bottom so they don’t damage utilities and roadways.

From drifting snow to multiple slide offs, county roads were a large complaint for drivers. The Twin Falls Highway District says they were working around the clock for weeks during the last storm series.

“We worked from Christmas Eve to last weekend without a day off, anywhere from 12 to 15 hours a day.” said Kenny Spencer, the assistant director of the Twin Falls Highway District.

There are 1,600 lane miles of roads. So even though they can use 15 vehicles to plow, it’s hard to keep monitoring everything, especially when the wind blows snow around.

Individuals using their own equipment to plow roads should have what are called ‘shoes’ that help avoid damaging roads.

“This last storm in the wind, they was(sic) drifting in right behind us and those guys helped us keep a lot of these dairies open,” Spencer said.

For residents inside city limits, Palmer recommends not plowing streets yourself, as you could be held liable if something is damaged.

