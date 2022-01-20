Advertisement

Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues

By Fox 5 Vegas staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency have been rescheduled.

KVVU reports the singer shared that her show has been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.

Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.

In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that “all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer,...
Man wins $930,000 on $2 scratcher
Kenyari Sawyer said she lacked confidence before applying because she thought she wasn't smart...
Georgia teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle
The shop serves all of Southern Idaho's machine shop needs
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Christensen Machine Inc.