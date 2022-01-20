Burley escapes Canyon Ridge, after Riverhawks nearly pull off upset; local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley prevailed on the road Wednesday night, 43-42, despite Canyon Ridge’s upset attempt.

Amari Whiting led all scorers with 16 points despite an off night for the junior Oregon commit, Sadie Cook added nine points, including a buzzer-beater half court shot to end the first quarter, while Lynzey Searle chipped in seven.

Leading Canyon Ridge, Jordan Roberts with 15 points, Logan Roberts added 11 and Lily Teske chipped in 10.

OTHER SCORES

Mountain Home 60, Twin Falls 58: The Tigers led 37-17 at halftime, before the Bruins came roaring back. They outscored Mountain Home 20-7 in the third quarter and made things interesting in the fourth, when they outscored the Tigers, 23-16. Chowder Bailey, Halle Egbert and Keeli Peterson all had 10 points. Keener led Mountain Home with 23 points. The Bruins go to Highland on Friday.

American Falls 26, Buhl 25 (OT)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 57, Wood River 49

Wendell 50, American Falls 39

Declo 61, Gooding 37

Hansen 53, Murtaugh 37

Valley 65, Raft River 51

BOWLING

High School Bowling meet held at Twin Falls Bowladrome:

Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14

Burley: 8

Wendell: 6

Minico: 12

Wendell: 2

Declo: 7

Wendell: 7

High Bowlers:

Jacob Vieira from Wendell was the high bowler with a 166 followed closely by Brian Nelson from Minico with a 165.

Girls Varsity Points Possible: 14

Burley: 13

Wendell: 1

Minico: 12

Wendell: 1

Declo: 14

Wendell: 0

High Bowler:

Jacobi Molina from Minico was the high bowler with a 168.

