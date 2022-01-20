Advertisement

Burley escapes Canyon Ridge, after Riverhawks nearly pull off upset; local roundup

Burley escaped Canyon Ridge, 43-42 in a near upset attempt by the Riverhawks.
Burley escaped Canyon Ridge, 43-42 in a near upset attempt by the Riverhawks.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:04 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley prevailed on the road Wednesday night, 43-42, despite Canyon Ridge’s upset attempt.

Amari Whiting led all scorers with 16 points despite an off night for the junior Oregon commit, Sadie Cook added nine points, including a buzzer-beater half court shot to end the first quarter, while Lynzey Searle chipped in seven.

Leading Canyon Ridge, Jordan Roberts with 15 points, Logan Roberts added 11 and Lily Teske chipped in 10.

OTHER SCORES

Mountain Home 60, Twin Falls 58: The Tigers led 37-17 at halftime, before the Bruins came roaring back. They outscored Mountain Home 20-7 in the third quarter and made things interesting in the fourth, when they outscored the Tigers, 23-16. Chowder Bailey, Halle Egbert and Keeli Peterson all had 10 points. Keener led Mountain Home with 23 points. The Bruins go to Highland on Friday.

American Falls 26, Buhl 25 (OT)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 57, Wood River 49

Wendell 50, American Falls 39

Declo 61, Gooding 37

Hansen 53, Murtaugh 37

Valley 65, Raft River 51

BOWLING

High School Bowling meet held at Twin Falls Bowladrome:

Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14

Burley: 8

Wendell: 6

Minico: 12

Wendell: 2

Declo: 7

Wendell: 7

High Bowlers:

Jacob Vieira from Wendell was the high bowler with a 166 followed closely by Brian Nelson from Minico with a 165.

Girls Varsity Points Possible: 14

Burley: 13

Wendell: 1

Minico: 12

Wendell: 1

Declo: 14

Wendell: 0

High Bowler:

Jacobi Molina from Minico was the high bowler with a 168.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County

Latest News

The Boise State Spirit Squad finished fourth in Small Co-ed Division IA at the UGA College...
Former local athletes help Boise State Spirit Squad make history
The Boise State Spirit Squad is back in Idaho after bringing home two trophies from the UCA...
Broncos make history at UCA College Nationals
CSI men’s basketball pulls away from Southern Nevada in second half
CSI announces make-up games
CSI make-up games announced