Dog walking restrictions in place for the Wood River Valley

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The winter weather is causing restrictions on where you can take your dog in the Wood River Valley.

The BLM Shoshone Field Office and Blaine County officials have issued restrictions on trails going uphill in Old Cutters Park, as well as Olympia Gulch.

Officials say that these restrictions are meant to protect deer and elk migrating to lower elevations due to colder and snowier conditions during the winter months.

“We try to identify some places where historically we’ve had a lot of deer and elk in the same places where people like to recreate,” said John Kurtz, Outdoor Recreational Planner for the BLM Shoshone Office. “So the idea is to try, when those places overlap, to minimize those impacts.”

Trails along the base of the hills in those areas may continue bringing their dogs to the area. The locations where the restrictions are in place are areas where issues have occurred in the past.

