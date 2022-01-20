Advertisement

Dog walking restrictions in place for the Wood River Valley

The restrictions will be for the Wood River Valley
The restrictions will be for the Wood River Valley(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The winter weather is causing restrictions on where you can take your dog in the Wood River Valley.

The BLM Shoshone Field Office and Blaine County officials have issued restrictions on trails going uphill in Old Cutters Park, as well as Olympia Gulch.

Officials say that these restrictions are meant to protect deer and elk migrating to lower elevations due to colder and snowier conditions during the winter months.

“We try to identify some places where historically we’ve had a lot of deer and elk in the same places where people like to recreate,” said John Kurtz, Outdoor Recreational Planner for the BLM Shoshone Office. “So the idea is to try, when those places overlap, to minimize those impacts.”

Trails along the base of the hills in those areas may continue bringing their dogs to the area. The locations where the restrictions are in place are areas where issues have occurred in the past.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

The shop serves all of Southern Idaho's machine shop needs
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Christensen Machine Inc.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a case count of just more than 80 per...
Questions emerge over counting of COVID-19 cases per capita
State officials issue warning about noxious plant
Cassia Regional Hospital has 25 beds and six ICU beds
Rural hospitals feel the pain of COVID-19 spike