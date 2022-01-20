Harvison Ward, Beverly Kay

ELBA/OAKLEY—Beverly Kay Harvison Ward, a 70-year-old Elba/Oakley resident, a woman of incredible strength and courage, passed away from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 15, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Kay was born September 27, 1951, to William Joel and Elsie Helen (Stevenson) Harvison, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She came and left this world kicking and screaming. She never gave up living her life until she was called to her Heavenly Home. She grew up with three sisters and one brother, Betty (Arnold) Broadie, Marie (Gary) Albertson, Jerry Litton, and Patricia (Bud) Bedke; she was the youngest of the five children. She attended elementary school in the Buhl area and high school in the Oakley/Burley area, graduating in 1969.Kay married her true sweetheart, Thern Ward Jr., on July 12, 1975, in Burley. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she taught the Sunbeams class with her husband. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Kay and Thern moved to Howell, Utah, in 1983, to start a better life. After a stint of working in the hospitality profession, and moving into Garland, Utah, she decided to pursue her career in the childcare profession; she opened her own business, Kay’s Kiddie Kare. Years later, after deciding to close, she and her family went on many adventures before settling back in Elba, where she once again was blessed to help raise a granddaughter, Lillian, whom she loved dearly, along with all of the grandchildren.

Kay was a country girl and continued to live a country life. Their family enjoyed many days in the mountains, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins, horseback riding, camping, cutting logs and Christmas trees. She enjoyed all nature had to offer. She loved all animals, especially horses and dogs. She loved flowers and raising a garden trying to beautify her surroundings. She was a great cook and shared her homemade Christmas candies with her family, friends and neighbors. She was an avid reader having hundreds of books in her collection.

We will always remember her courage, strength and can-do attitude. We love you and will miss your sweet smile. Godspeed!!Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Thern Ward Jr.; parents, William (Bill) and Elsie Helen Harvison; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thern Sr. and Donna Ward; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Gary Albertson; brother-in-law, Arnold Broadie; and brother, Jerry Litton.

She is survived by her three children, Andy (Misty) Ward of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Jamie (Jeremy) Clark of American Falls, and Amanda Ward (Eric) of Shoshone; two sisters, Betty Broadie and Patricia (Bud) Bedke, both of Oakley; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild with one on the way.

We would like to thank Dr. Tyson Steele and staff, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Oakley QRU, Buffy Cooper, Cindy Kline, Dr. Bromberg and the ALS (Lou Gehrig’s) team, Norco, Horizon Home Health, and the many doctors and Chaplins at University of Utah Hospital.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Almo Ward, with Bishop Doug Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.

A webcast of the service will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

