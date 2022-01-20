Advertisement

Idaho House passes tax relief bill

The Idaho House has passed another round of tax cuts
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho House passed a tax relief bill on Thursday to consolidate the income tax brackets to four. The bill will have new lower rates of 1%, 3%, 4.5%, and 6%.

The Republican lead house passed the bill by a margin of 57-13.

“Today we’ve gotten a good start and gotten an important win for the people of Idaho – putting their taxpayer money directly back in their pockets, where it belongs,” said Representative Steven Harris (R-Meridian), the bill’s other cosponsor. “Returning our surplus directly to the people is fiscally sound and morally right, and we look forward to the Senate and the governor joining us in making that strong statement.”

The bill will now head to the Idaho Senate.

