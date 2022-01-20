Idaho officials demand withdrawal of OSHA mandate

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials at various levels of Idaho’s government are demanding the Biden administration remove its OSHA vaccine mandate rule.

The demand comes in light of the Supreme Court shooting down the President’s mandate last week, however, OSHA has yet to withdraw the rule.

Governor Little, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, House Speaker Scott Bedke, and Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder are now requesting the full and permanent withdrawal of the rule stating in part that:

“Because it violates the 10th Amendment, it unnecessarily invades the province of the State of Idaho as it tailors it COVID-19 response to the specific needs of its citizens and businesses, and no congressional authorization for this rule has been advanced or identified.”

