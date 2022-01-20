Medical experts ask lawmakers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Medical experts in Idaho are asking lawmakers for help when it comes to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and alleviating un-needed stress on hospital systems.

A COVID-19 presentation was observed by members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday. Medical experts told the committee the amount of resources it takes to treat a COVID-19 patient is much more intensive than treating flu and pneumonia patients.

One doctor said something lawmakers can do to help hospitals is to support local colleges with nursing programs due to many hospitals dealing with staffing shortages.

And with the healthcare workers vaccine mandate being upheld by the courts, they asked that lawmakers not complicate things with unneeded legislation that would prohibit vaccine mandates.

“We in Idaho have enjoyed and appreciated the lack of other legislation that complicates things that we are required to do to comply with our federal payers,” said Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital. “Some may ask don’t complicate it by creating more legislation. We can handle the mandates.”

Prior to this legislative session, many lawmakers have been vocal about passing legislation this session that would prohibit employer vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.