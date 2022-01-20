Advertisement

Medical experts ask lawmakers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread

The CEO of Minidoka Memorial hospital told lawmakers he appreciated "the lack of legislation...
The CEO of Minidoka Memorial hospital told lawmakers he appreciated "the lack of legislation that complicates things" on COVID-19(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Medical experts in Idaho are asking lawmakers for help when it comes to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and alleviating un-needed stress on hospital systems.

A COVID-19 presentation was observed by members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday. Medical experts told the committee the amount of resources it takes to treat a COVID-19 patient is much more intensive than treating flu and pneumonia patients.

One doctor said something lawmakers can do to help hospitals is to support local colleges with nursing programs due to many hospitals dealing with staffing shortages.

And with the healthcare workers vaccine mandate being upheld by the courts, they asked that lawmakers not complicate things with unneeded legislation that would prohibit vaccine mandates.

“We in Idaho have enjoyed and appreciated the lack of other legislation that complicates things that we are required to do to comply with our federal payers,” said Tom Murphy, CEO of Minidoka Memorial Hospital. “Some may ask don’t complicate it by creating more legislation. We can handle the mandates.”

Prior to this legislative session, many lawmakers have been vocal about passing legislation this session that would prohibit employer vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Omicron variant
CSI to lean on previous experience in COVID-19 decisions
Idaho officials are demanding OSHA formally withdraw its vaccine mandate
Idaho officials demand withdrawal of OSHA mandate
The Twin Falls School District is struggling to hire janitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Twin Falls School District faces custodian shortage
Officials believe 85-year-old Alberto Sillonis fell from the dock and into the water
Missing northern Idaho fisherman presumed to have drowned