Missing northern Idaho fisherman presumed to have drowned

WEISER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A northern Idaho fisherman is presumed to have drowned after going missing in Oregon.

Police in Baker County got reports that 85-year-old Alberto Sillonis did not return home Monday evening. Two fishing poles were found near his truck which was discovered in the Hell’s Canyon Visitor Center.

Divers found Sillonis’s hat 60 feet from the docks when searching for the man. No other sign of the man was found, and officials believe he fell from the dock into the water, where he drowned.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.