Robert Stuart Middle School to make renovations for security

This marks the final of the planned vestibule projects in the school district
Robert Stuart Middle School
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction will soon be underway at Robert Stuart Middle School in Twin Falls as the school district is looking to remodel the front entrance.

Funded by the plant facilities levy, the project will create a secure vestibule ensuring that anyone entering the school will enter directly into the front office.

Presently, people can enter the school and bypass the office completely. Officials believe this change will create a safer learning environment for students and staff.

The district says they want to make these changes while preserving the essence of a school built nearly 60 years ago.

“There’s a lot of history, not only in this building but other buildings around the district,” said Ryan Bowman, Director of Operations with the Twin Falls School District. “Bickel, Lincoln where we’ve also done upgrades as far as security goes, but when you come to those buildings you still see the history.”

This marks the final of the planned vestibule projects in the school district. Construction is set to begin in the next month and plans are for it to be completed by the start of the next school year in August.

