Some lawmakers, officials and parents want more access to their child’s education

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Parental Freedom in Education Act was presented in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday. Key provisions included things like parental authority to inspect curriculum and school mask and vaccine mandates.

Former lawmaker Branden Durst says the legislation represents parents’ frustrations. “They really feel like they are locked out of the education system and don’t have the authority over their children’s lives once they get onto school,” said Durst.

Committee member Janie Ward-Engelking said some of the members didn’t like the adversarial tone of the legislation and the fact that school districts could be fined up to $1,000 per offense.

“We have never fined our school districts,” said Ward-Engelking. “We try to work with them.” Durst says schools would only be fined if they knowingly and intentionally violated the provisions, and the scope of some of the provisions is being over-analyzed.

“We are talking about when your daughter goes into sex education class and health class and they are covering some sex-ed talk that you are not ready for your son or daughter to talk about. These are rare occurrences.”

Ward-Engelking said she doesn’t think there are huge problems in the schools, and a lot of the frustration from parents is being driven by COVID-19. She also thinks the legislation could hurt schools dealing with teacher shortages.

“Putting something like this in place would not help the situation,” she said. “It would hinder education for children in Idaho.” The legislation was killed in committee, but Durst says he is optimistic something will be done this session.

“The vast majority of parents and grandparents believe what I was trying to do is the right thing for Idaho kids and for their families. But that’s the legislative process.”

