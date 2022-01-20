Advertisement

State officials issue warning about noxious plant

KMVT was informed by Fish and Game to handle this without your bare hands due to its toxicity
(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Yew is a plant that you may have in your backyard right now, especially if you are outside Blaine County.

However, yew plants pose a threat to animals of all kinds just about anywhere.

“They’re extremely toxic, .not only to wildlife, but livestock, pets,” said Terry Thompson, a spokesperson with Idaho Fish and Game. “It takes very few needles or also ingesting the berries.”

A recent incident about five years ago caused new laws to be passed. “Somewhere around 2016 or 2017 in response to a one time incident of, I believe it was 18 elk, consuming some yew in and around the Hailey area. And they all died and the county took it upon themselves to pass an ordinance,” said Mike McDonald, a Regional Wildlife Manager for Fish and Game.

KMVT was informed by Fish and Game to handle this without your bare hands due to its toxicity. The plant has long green needles, and is also commonly found with fleshy red berries.

Despite having an ordinance against this in Blaine County, other counties in Southern Idaho don’t have ordinances against them, which makes it common in Magic Valley landscaping.

The plant could pose a threat to your pets. “It wouldn’t take much to kill a pet, so I think it’s just probably prudent for people to at least be aware (and) making a conscious decision if they want to have that in their yard or not,” said Thompson

If residents are concerned, they’re urged to contact officials. “if you have a plant that you’re concerned about, like in Blaine County, the Noxious Weed Control Board will come out and take a look at the plant,” said Thompson

