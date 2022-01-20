Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jerome hospitalized one.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Best Western. They say a man was shot in the back of the head but survived after making his way to a neighbor’s house.

He was transported to the Boise hospital and did survive. A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Police believe the suspect may also be involved in a murder in Gooding County, where a body was found Thursday morning. Police believe the shooting at the Best Western may be related to that case.

Police also told KMVT the incident may have been drug related, as drug paraphernalia was found in the hotel room of the victim.

