Advertisement

Tax Commission, Attorney General, issue warning over tax scams

If you receive such a letter, you can call the AG’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-432-3545
As tax season approaches, the Idaho AG's Office is urging people to watch out for scammers
As tax season approaches, the Idaho AG's Office is urging people to watch out for scammers(KWCH)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As tax season approaches, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the State Tax Commission are warning about scams targeting taxpayers.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, some Idahoans have received letters claiming the state will seize their property and garnish their wages over unpaid taxes.

“The Tax Commission appreciates the public informing us about potential tax-related scams,” Idaho State Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “Individuals who have questions about their Idaho return or a potential state tax liability should contact the Tax Commission directly. Don’t use the phone number from a suspicious letter.”

One Idahoan who called the listed phone number on such a letter had the person on the other end hang up the phone when pressed for details.

“Actual government agencies don’t hide who they are or hang up on you when questioned,” Wasden said. “If you’re not sure whether a government notice you received is legitimate, don’t hesitate to contact my Consumer Protection Division for assistance.”

To avoid being a potential victim, the Attorney General’s Office urges you to do the following:

  • Look out for imposters. Scammers like to pose as government agencies. Examine notices for factual errors, misspellings, and incorrect information—all signs of a scam.
  • Research notices online. The same scams are perpetrated throughout the United States, so it’s a good bet that someone already has identified this scam and posted information online. Other states or media outlets also may have published alerts to inform the public. Search online any identified contact information like phone numbers, addresses, and names.
  • Contact the government agency directly. Don’t call telephone numbers provided in suspicious notices. To verify a notice, find the contact information for the actual agency and call with your questions.
  • NEVER pay debts with gift cards or wire services. Con artists often ask their victims to pay money through gift cards, reloadable debit cards, or wiring services. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a debt using these unusual methods. If you’re asked to pay a bill or debt in this fashion, you’re dealing with a scammer.

An example of such a fraudulent letter can be seen here. You can also contact the AG’s Consumer Protection line at 1-800-432-3545.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

Latest News

The act was presented in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday
Some lawmakers, officials and parents want more access to their child’s education
Robert Stuart Middle School
Robert Stuart Middle School to make renovations for security
The CEO of Minidoka Memorial hospital told lawmakers he appreciated "the lack of legislation...
Medical experts ask lawmakers to help mitigate COVID-19 spread
Omicron variant
CSI to lean on previous experience in COVID-19 decisions