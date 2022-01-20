Tax Commission, Attorney General, issue warning over tax scams

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As tax season approaches, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the State Tax Commission are warning about scams targeting taxpayers.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, some Idahoans have received letters claiming the state will seize their property and garnish their wages over unpaid taxes.

“The Tax Commission appreciates the public informing us about potential tax-related scams,” Idaho State Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “Individuals who have questions about their Idaho return or a potential state tax liability should contact the Tax Commission directly. Don’t use the phone number from a suspicious letter.”

One Idahoan who called the listed phone number on such a letter had the person on the other end hang up the phone when pressed for details.

“Actual government agencies don’t hide who they are or hang up on you when questioned,” Wasden said. “If you’re not sure whether a government notice you received is legitimate, don’t hesitate to contact my Consumer Protection Division for assistance.”

To avoid being a potential victim, the Attorney General’s Office urges you to do the following:

Look out for imposters. Scammers like to pose as government agencies. Examine notices for factual errors, misspellings, and incorrect information—all signs of a scam.

Research notices online. The same scams are perpetrated throughout the United States, so it’s a good bet that someone already has identified this scam and posted information online. Other states or media outlets also may have published alerts to inform the public. Search online any identified contact information like phone numbers, addresses, and names.

Contact the government agency directly. Don’t call telephone numbers provided in suspicious notices. To verify a notice, find the contact information for the actual agency and call with your questions.

NEVER pay debts with gift cards or wire services. Con artists often ask their victims to pay money through gift cards, reloadable debit cards, or wiring services. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a debt using these unusual methods. If you’re asked to pay a bill or debt in this fashion, you’re dealing with a scammer.

An example of such a fraudulent letter can be seen here. You can also contact the AG’s Consumer Protection line at 1-800-432-3545.

