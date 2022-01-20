Twin Falls School District closed Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District announced they will be closed Friday due to a lack of staff. The district has been dealing with staff shortages since coming back from the Christmas break.

Healthy staff will report to plan for the coming weeks. Early release times for Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 will also be adjusted and those release times can be found here.

