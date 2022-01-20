Advertisement

Twin Falls School District closed Friday

The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday
The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District announced they will be closed Friday due to a lack of staff. The district has been dealing with staff shortages since coming back from the Christmas break.

Healthy staff will report to plan for the coming weeks. Early release times for Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 will also be adjusted and those release times can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

Latest News

Cassia Regional Hospital has 25 beds and six ICU beds
Rural hospitals feel the pain of COVID-19 spike
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The Idaho House has passed another round of tax cuts
Idaho House passes tax relief bill
Idaho officials are asking MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to stop his voter fraud claims
Idaho officials tell MyPillow CEO to stop false voter claims