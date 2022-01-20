Twin Falls School District faces custodian shortage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a greater emphasis was placed on cleaning and sanitization. This was even more so the case in schools, where in-person learning is dependent on containing the spread of the virus.

In many districts, however, school custodians are difficult to find.

The Twin Falls School District employs just under 75 custodians. Despite this, the district is currently eight short of that mark.

The district said right now schools are still clean and sanitized, with current staff pitching in to fill the void.

“Classroom teachers have been asked to do some things to help where they can to pick things up off the floor and maybe empty a garbage here and there,” said Director of Operations for the Twin Falls School District Ryan Bowman.

While this is a job that typically has high turnover, the district said this degree of shortage is unusual.

“We get people who come in and they’ll be here for a year or two and to be honest with you, they’ll leave for a higher paying position,” Bowman said.

Officials believe a number of factors play a role in not having enough custodians. For one, they work non-traditional hours, swing shifts ending just before midnight.

Another big factor is money. While these open custodian positions are full-time with benefits, the starting pay is roughly $13 an hour. To put that into perspective, $13 per hour translates to making roughly $26,000 per year, essentially equal to the federal poverty line for a family of four.

The Twin Falls School District said they spend roughly $2 on classified staff like custodians for every $1 they receive from the state. This is largely paid for by the $5.7 million supplemental levy approved by voters last March.

However, while pay raises and signing bonuses are becoming commonplace with private businesses like restaurants or retail, when it comes to custodians, the district says their hands are largely tied.

“The salaries are really dependent on what we receive from the State of Idaho and the Legislature,” Bowman said.

At a time when the need for custodians to ensure the cleanliness of schools in order to maintain in-person learning is more vital than ever, the district said they are as valuable as ever.

“Them keeping classrooms and the learning environment in the shape that they do really impacts student learning. They are a big part of what we do,” Bowman said.

