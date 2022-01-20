Advertisement

Weimer, Sarah Elizabeth

January 10, 2022, age 39
Sarah Elizabeth Weimer, age 39, of Heyburn, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Huntsman...
Sarah Elizabeth Weimer, age 39, of Heyburn, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by displaying the quiet strength of character that defined her life.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEYBURN—Sarah Elizabeth Weimer, age 39, of Heyburn, died Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. 

Sarah passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by displaying the quiet strength of character that defined her life.

Sarah was born in Rupert, Idaho, on January 3, 1983, to George and Nancy Thompson and attended Minico High School.  Sarah graduated from College of Southern Idaho with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts and was a member of Grace Community Church.  She was a devoted Christian and caring wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband Ryan; her four children, MaKenna, Caiden, Addison, and Paisley Gee; her two step-children, Brady and Payton Weimer; her parents; and her sister, JoAnna (Cody) Larson.  She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walt and Joan Thompson; and Denver and Elaine James.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Grace Church, located at 100 N. Meridian Rd., in Rupert, Pastor Travis Turner officiated.

The service was available via livestream and will be archived online at https://graceid.org/.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Hess, Gloria G.
Beverly Kay Harvison Ward, a 70-year-old Elba/Oakley resident, a woman of incredible strength...
Harvison Ward, Beverly Kay
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Aguilar, Maria Guadalupe
Barry Lee Gines was born March 27, 1948 in Wendell, Idaho. He left this earth and entered into...
Gines, Barry L.