Backlog in test results leaves officials wondering about COVID’s true impact

The omicron variant is causing a backlog of COVID-19 test results
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The omicron variant surge in Idaho is shattering daily case records, and officials believe the true impact of this surge is much larger as the extreme spike in cases has left thousands of test results uninvestigated.

According to the South-Central Public Health District, the system in place for counting, investigating, and reporting test results struggles to keep up with caseloads like those caused by the omicron variant.

Spokesperson Brianna Bodily tells KMVT case reporters are working day and night to provide information that is as accurate as possible.

“This isn’t as simple as asking Apple to give you five more gigabytes on your iCloud,” she said. “There’s a lot involved here, there are servers, we are looking at really sensitive data, there’s so much involved it’s difficult to expand that size, that cache or that table where the puzzle pieces go.”

According to Bodily, the main obstacle keeping the state from a more efficient system is funding. She says with more funding they could keep a permanent staff of test reporters rather than hiring each time there is a surge.

