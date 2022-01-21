CSI basketball players address adversity, as they work on personal goals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player is preparing to have season-ending surgery. Jakari Livingston will have knee surgery on Friday, with an anticipated four-month recovery.

Unfortunately for the freshman, this means his season is cut short with ten regular season games to go, plus the postseason. This, after averaging 9.7 points and 2.4 rebounds a game.

“Mentally is going to be hard because I’m out watching instead of being on the court with my guys,” Livingston exclaimed. “It’s best to be out on the court with my guys. It’s just a little motivation for me and them.”

“Man we’re a little sad right now, I know he is too,” added assistant coach Fred Brown, Jr. “But Jakari brings so much energy, he hypes the team up, he’s real bouncy, he’s a high flyer. We’re going to keep him in high spirits, he’ll still be part of the ball club.”

Meanwhile the guard, as well as Robert Whaley, Jr. are headed to the JUCO Showcase this summer in Atlanta. An invite-only event, this draws in the top freshmen from around the country. Livingston hopes to be fully recovered for the showcase to compete with his teammate.

Now many of you might not know about Whaley’s road to CSI.

When he arrived on campus, he was 320 pounds. Now he’s down to 275, a commitment he was was willing to make in order to see playing time.

“I was just working out everyday, making sure I was healthy, drinking nothing but water every single day, it was terrible, but I got through it,” Whaley explained.”

The team prepares for a road game at 19th-ranked Snow College on Saturday, in a huge opportunity for both teams, as CSI is only a half game ahead of Snow in the standings.

For Whaley, he has goals for Saturday’s game.

“Coming into the last game we played them they were really focused on not getting me the ball, so one of my goals this game is to try to play harder, work to get the ball more and try to rebound better.”

You can watch the game live at 3 p.m. on the Scenic West Network.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.