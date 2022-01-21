Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented for federal civilian employees, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million workers nationwide.
Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.
The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.
“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.
The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.
