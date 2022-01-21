Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho Report: The CHIP program

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CHIP, or Complete Health Improvement Program, is now being offered virtually to those interested.

The CHIP program is a lifestyle improvement program that helps people improve their health and their daily habits. Through a series of classes and meetings, people will learn how to cook healthier, how to eat healthier, and how to feel better.

The program is extensive and runs for 18 sessions, which is why the director suggests attending an information session to decide if it’s the right thing for you.

“We do free information sessions for CHIP, so it’s a half-hour, we log on to Microsoft Teams and I show a couple of videos, I explain the program in more detail, and then you can decide if you want to sign up,” said registered dietician Josie Reed.

She says the program has been successful for people in the past as it adds accountability and mentors who can help you achieve your goals. For more information, visit their website.

