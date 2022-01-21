Advertisement

Health officials walking back ‘endemic’ comments on COVID-19

The discussion about how to define what the country is facing is also being had at a national level
Health officials are walking back comments about COVID-19 being endemic rather than a pandemic
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Back in October, Idaho’s health officials were ready to make a change in the discussion surrounding COVID-19.

“Moving from the concept of a pandemic to endemic,” said Dr. Steve Nemerson on Oct. 12.

Now, amid a surge that is blowing past state case records, experts are trying to reverse course on that narrative shift.

“While we all very much want this to be over, get back to some sense of normality,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch of the Department of Health and Welfare. “Public health professionals do not feel that we are currently transitioning from calling this a pandemic into an endemic.”

The main differences between a pandemic and endemic lie in two distinctions:

How long disease is prevalent in a particular area and how widespread that disease is.

It’s that second factor that has health experts backing away from the endemic discussion.

“The number of people getting sick continues to rise,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “Which is not something you see if a virus is endemic.”

The difficulty defining the current state of COVID-19 is not unique to Idaho, as the discussion is being had at a national level as well.

“We still have, now, anywhere from 800,000 to a million new cases per day,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. “We have over 150,000 people in the hospital and we have about 2,000 deaths per day.”

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the real-life risk of poorly communicated health advice is starting to be felt within the Gem State.

“We are also hearing claims that we are able to stop taking protective measures because the virus has become endemic,” Shaw-Tulloch said. “This simply is untrue.”

The state of Idaho’s COVID-19 battle will continue to be fluid. And for that reason, health experts hope the community continues to take this virus seriously and take the necessary precautions.

