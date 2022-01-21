Idaho Senate adopts resolution recognizing Jan. 22 as a “Day of Tears”

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Senate adopted a resolution recognizing Jan. 22 as a “Day of Tears.”

As previously reported by KMVT, the resolution intended to make Jan. 22 a day of mourning for children who lost their lives to abortion. Jan. 22 also marks the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

The resolution was adopted only after heavy debate centered around the constitutionality of the flag being flown at half-staff in remembrance of the unborn.

“When President Eisenhower issued a proclamation on the rules on how to fly a flag at half-staff, the power under federal law is solely reserved for the President of the United States and the Governor of the State, and no one else,” said Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum).

Senator Mary Souza (R-Coeur d’Alene) sponsored the resolution SR-101, and she emphasized that lowering the flag is a suggestion.

“Let me reiterate that this resolution encourages citizens to lower their flags to half-mast on January 22nd every year. It is not mandatory. It is not dictated by any governmental body,” Souza said.

The resolution was adopted by the Senate on a voice vote.

“Day of Tears” resolutions have been passed in multiple states including Alabama and Arkansas.

