Jerome stays undefeated in conference after battle with Minico; local roundup

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Tigers scored in double figures and Jerome got a big win over Minico, 49-41. The Tigers now move to 7-0 in Great Basin Conference play, 13-1 overall. The loss gives the Spartans their first defeat in conference play (5-1). On the season they’re 8-5.

Jerome was led by Mikey Lloyd, who had 14 points, while Schuyler Mower added 12 and Scott Cook chipped in 11.

Brevin Trenkle, who was recovering from injury, returned to the lineup this week for Minico and gave the Spartans a huge boost right from the start. He finished with a game-high 24 points, according to the Spartans. Klayton Wilson added 11 points for the visitors.

Jerome is now 13-1 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. The Tigers host Buhl on Friday night.

Minico gets another shot against Jerome on Monday, when they host the Tigers for a make-up game.

OTHER SCORES

Mountain Home, Twin Falls: Postponed

Burley 54, Canyon Ridge 52 OT: Pacing the Bobcats, Stockton Page with 14 points and 5 steals, Stockton Sheets who added 12 points and Adam Kloepfer coming in with 11.

Buhl 43, Filer 42: Cade DeBoard hit a buzzer-beater three to give the Indians the win over their rival. He also had a team-high 15 points, while Caden Ray chipped in 13. Pacing the Wildcats, Tegun Tews with a game-high 16.

Camas County 74, Richfield 50

Sun Valley Community School 53, Hagerman 16

Castleford 49, Carey 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 78, Declo 20

Murtaugh 49, Raft River 46: The Red Devils were led by Adysyn Stanger with 16 points and Kynzlee Jensen who had 10 points. For the Trojans, Caroline Schumann posted 10 points.

Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 36: Aleia Blakeslee led the Lions with 23 points, while Aubrey Gibbons chipped in 10 points. For Shoshone, Karlie Chapman paced the team with 15 points.

Dietrich, 54, Hansen 29: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 23 points. Abby Hendricks followed with 10, and Layla VonBerndt had 9 rebounds. Hannah Skinner led Hansen with 11.

Q1: Dietrich 12, Hansen 12 | Q2: Dietrich 12, Hansen 5 | Q3: Dietrich 14, Hansen 4 | Q4: Dietrich 15, Hansen 8

Richfield 41, Camas County 27

