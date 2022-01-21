Advertisement

Jerome stays undefeated in conference after battle with Minico; local roundup

Tigers win despite 24-point game from Brevin Trenkle
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:41 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three Tigers scored in double figures and Jerome got a big win over Minico, 49-41. The Tigers now move to 7-0 in Great Basin Conference play, 13-1 overall. The loss gives the Spartans their first defeat in conference play (5-1). On the season they’re 8-5.

Jerome was led by Mikey Lloyd, who had 14 points, while Schuyler Mower added 12 and Scott Cook chipped in 11.

Brevin Trenkle, who was recovering from injury, returned to the lineup this week for Minico and gave the Spartans a huge boost right from the start. He finished with a game-high 24 points, according to the Spartans. Klayton Wilson added 11 points for the visitors.

Jerome is now 13-1 on the season and 7-0 in conference play. The Tigers host Buhl on Friday night.

Minico gets another shot against Jerome on Monday, when they host the Tigers for a make-up game.

OTHER SCORES

Mountain Home, Twin Falls: Postponed

Burley 54, Canyon Ridge 52 OT: Pacing the Bobcats, Stockton Page with 14 points and 5 steals, Stockton Sheets who added 12 points and Adam Kloepfer coming in with 11.

Buhl 43, Filer 42: Cade DeBoard hit a buzzer-beater three to give the Indians the win over their rival. He also had a team-high 15 points, while Caden Ray chipped in 13. Pacing the Wildcats, Tegun Tews with a game-high 16.

Camas County 74, Richfield 50

Sun Valley Community School 53, Hagerman 16

Castleford 49, Carey 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 78, Declo 20

Murtaugh 49, Raft River 46: The Red Devils were led by Adysyn Stanger with 16 points and Kynzlee Jensen who had 10 points. For the Trojans, Caroline Schumann posted 10 points.

Lighthouse Christian 52, Shoshone 36: Aleia Blakeslee led the Lions with 23 points, while Aubrey Gibbons chipped in 10 points. For Shoshone, Karlie Chapman paced the team with 15 points.

Dietrich, 54, Hansen 29: Hailey Astle led the Blue Devils with 23 points. Abby Hendricks followed with 10, and Layla VonBerndt had 9 rebounds. Hannah Skinner led Hansen with 11.

Q1: Dietrich 12, Hansen 12 | Q2: Dietrich 12, Hansen 5 | Q3: Dietrich 14, Hansen 4 | Q4: Dietrich 15, Hansen 8

Richfield 41, Camas County 27

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime

Latest News

The Golden Eagles prepare for the Star Spangled Banner ahead of their game against Salt Lake...
CSI basketball players address adversity, as they work on personal goals
Tigers hold off Spartans
Burley defeats Canyon Ridge by one
Burley escaped Canyon Ridge, 43-42 in a near upset attempt by the Riverhawks.
Burley escapes Canyon Ridge, after Riverhawks nearly pull off upset; local roundup