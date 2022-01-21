Advertisement

Mule deer trapping conducted by Fish and Game biologists to help assess winter survival

Trapping is typically done in the winter when big game animals are congregated on lower elevation winter ranges
A mule deer doe hits the capture net in the Shirley Creek drainage Magic Valley Region in Jan....
A mule deer doe hits the capture net in the Shirley Creek drainage Magic Valley Region in Jan. 2022(Terry Thompson/Idaho Fish and Game)
By Terry Thompson, Regional Communications Manager
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fish and Game biologists with the Magic Valley Region are spending time this winter collaring mule deer does and fawns to assess survival over the coming winter months. Biologists need the data supplied by the GPS collars to make informed recommendations to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission who set upcoming hunting seasons.

Using statistical models, biologists will analyze the data collected from the GPS collars to estimate how many animals survived the winter.

Mule deer trapping operations involve a helicopter to drive deer into a capture net where data is collected to monitor seasonal movements, body condition and ultimately long-term survival. Once in the nets the deer can be quickly processed by placing a collar around their necks, ear tags put into both ears, measure leg length to determine growth rates and weight.

Does may have blood drawn to determine pregnancy, and if time allows, an ultrasound might be conducted on the animal’s hind quarters to determine fat thickness which correlates to its overall health level.

Trapping is typically done in the winter when big game animals are congregated on lower elevation winter ranges.

GPS collar data helps biologists form recommendations in years when the winter survival is low and hunting seasons may need to be adjusted to reduce the impact on populations in the fall. Likewise, if winter survival is high, these same biologists may recommend to the Fish and Game Commission that they provide more hunting opportunity due to more animals on the landscape.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday
Twin Falls School District closed Friday
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

Idaho's December unemployment rate reaches 2.4%
Idaho’s unemployment falls to 2.4% in December
Idaho Power, PacifiCorp and the Bonneville Power Administration announced the complex proposal...
Energy entities eye clean-energy strategy for western states
An Idaho judge is weighing if Governor Little has power over commutations
Idaho judge weighs if governor has power over commutations
Some animals at Zoo Boise are getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Zoo Boise vaccinates animals against COVID-19