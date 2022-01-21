Advertisement

Officials identify Colorado skier who died of hypothermia

Brown, 25, had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Montana (AP) — Officials in western Montana have released the name of a Colorado skier who died last week while skiing outside the boundary of the Lost Trail Ski Area on the Montana-Idaho border.

William Benjamin “Ben” Brown of Denver died of hypothermia, Ravalli County Sheriff and Coroner Steve Holton said Thursday.

Brown, 25, had left a group of friends and was skiing alone when he went missing on Jan. 13, Holton said.

Lost Trail Ski Patrol found his body the next day on the Idaho side of the Continental Divide.

Memorial services are planned in Statesville, North Carolina, according to Nicholson Funeral Home.

