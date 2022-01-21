Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More construction projects are soon to come for Southern Idaho roadways.

As part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho Transportation Initiative, designs are in the works for two new interchanges, one in Burley and one in Heyburn.

While no designs have been approved as of yet, the Idaho Department of Transportation will be seeking feedback over the coming days on potential design ideas.

’Right now, as part of that process, we are actually hosting a public meeting next week, and that will allow members of the public to come and view future potential design options that we’re going to be presenting there,” said ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 26 in Heyburn. KMVT will keep you updated on the final design plans. The meeting will be from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department.

