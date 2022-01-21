Advertisement

Plans underway for two new interchanges in Southern Idaho

The meeting will be held on Jan. 26 in Heyburn
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative
The new designs are part of Governor Little's transportation initiative(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE MINI-CASSIA REGION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More construction projects are soon to come for Southern Idaho roadways.

As part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho Transportation Initiative, designs are in the works for two new interchanges, one in Burley and one in Heyburn.

While no designs have been approved as of yet, the Idaho Department of Transportation will be seeking feedback over the coming days on potential design ideas.

’Right now, as part of that process, we are actually hosting a public meeting next week, and that will allow members of the public to come and view future potential design options that we’re going to be presenting there,” said ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 26 in Heyburn. KMVT will keep you updated on the final design plans. The meeting will be from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday
Twin Falls School District closed Friday
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

The Red Cross is dealing with a shortage of blood
Local hospitals feeling the effects of the national blood shortage
Health officials are walking back comments about COVID-19 being endemic rather than a pandemic
Health officials walking back ‘endemic’ comments on COVID-19
The omicron variant is causing a backlog of COVID-19 test results
Backlog in test results leaves officials wondering about COVID’s true impact
Fit and Well Idaho: The CHIP program
Fit and Well Idaho Report: The CHIP program