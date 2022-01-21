Questions emerge over counting of COVID-19 cases per capita

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the pandemic, case numbers across the county have been measured per capita, using a count of positives per 100,000 people.

Currently, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a case count of just over 80 per 100,000.

But, with a backlog of cases due to the recent surge, a state-generated projection has that number closer to 200 per 100,000.

While these numbers may seem insignificant, health experts are stressing this amount of cases is having a large impact.

“The reason we use that metric, cases per 100,000, is so we can look at two different places and have a pretty good idea of how they compare to each other,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Obviously, a place that has a huge population, like New York City, is going to have far more cases than one of our smaller cities like Fairfield in Camas County.”

For context, since the beginning of the pandemic, per 100,000 people Idaho has seen more cases than New York State, per the Mayo Clinic.

