Advertisement

Questions emerge over counting of COVID-19 cases per capita

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a case count of just more than 80 per...
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a case count of just more than 80 per 100,000(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the pandemic, case numbers across the county have been measured per capita, using a count of positives per 100,000 people.

Currently, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a case count of just over 80 per 100,000.

But, with a backlog of cases due to the recent surge, a state-generated projection has that number closer to 200 per 100,000.

While these numbers may seem insignificant, health experts are stressing this amount of cases is having a large impact.

“The reason we use that metric, cases per 100,000, is so we can look at two different places and have a pretty good idea of how they compare to each other,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “Obviously, a place that has a huge population, like New York City, is going to have far more cases than one of our smaller cities like Fairfield in Camas County.”

For context, since the beginning of the pandemic, per 100,000 people Idaho has seen more cases than New York State, per the Mayo Clinic.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

The shop serves all of Southern Idaho's machine shop needs
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Christensen Machine Inc.
State officials issue warning about noxious plant
The restrictions will be for the Wood River Valley
Dog walking restrictions in place for the Wood River Valley
Cassia Regional Hospital has 25 beds and six ICU beds
Rural hospitals feel the pain of COVID-19 spike