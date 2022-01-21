Advertisement

Rescued mystery animal baffles experts

By Melanie Gilespie
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPXI) – A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife experts can’t quite figure out what the critter actually is.

Is it a dog, a coyote or something completely different?

“I wasn’t quite sure, but its behavior, it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth said.

Eyth saw paw prints outside her door earlier this week, thinking they could have been from her neighbor’s loose dog.

She followed the tracks to find the mystery animal scared, cold and shivering.

“It’s definitely a coyote. No, it’s a dog. So, with there being so much question, that’s whenever they got the wildlife involved,” Eyth said.

She coaxed the unknown animal into her basement and called TJ’s Rescue Hideaway to help.

According to Certified Wildlife Rehabilitator Morgan Barron, the animal was taken to Wildlife Works for genetic testing.

Even with her training, Morgan said she can’t say for sure what the animal could be.

“Behavior-wise, he’s very timid, very scared and not aggressive at all, which makes me lean toward dog,” Barron said.

He’s being treated for mange and is being kept in isolation for now, but no matter the results, Eyth said she would do the exact same thing over again.

“There was an animal in need, and I feel like I did the right thing either way,” she said.

The results from genetic testing will take two to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice
The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday
Twin Falls School District closed Friday

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk
Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family...
Meat Loaf, ‘Bat out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Oldest living person in the US dies at 115