Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Christensen Machine Inc.

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just off Interstate 84 in Heyburn, tucked into an industrial park is Christensen Machine INC serving Southern Idaho with about any machine repairs that come their way.

“We’re a service shop. If it’s broken, we can generally fix it,” said General Manager Tom Clayville. “You know, if the money is right and it makes sense, and you can’t find anyone or a replacement part to fix it we’re the people to bring it to.”

Being a repair shop rather than a wholesaler, CMI has been able to provide a much-needed option for producers across the state during the pandemic.

Clayville says taking the repair route, rather than replacing can save valuable time for their customers. “It’s the lead time, being able to acquire it,” he said. “They can’t wait six months, they need it in a few weeks. So that’s really worked well for us this last year.”

CMI does more than just repairs. In their fabrication room, they have been manufacturing a unique mini-tractor.

The Tuff-Bilt tractor has the ability to help smaller farms tend to their crop without the massive overhead of larger tractors.

“A larger, corporate farm would buy a $200,000 tractor and they would be working thousands of acres. This is something for a much smaller plot of land,” said Clayville.

CMI has sent Tuff-Bilt tractors across the country, and as far as Nigeria. Still, even as the company branches out into fabrication, they still stay true to what has kept the doors open for decades.

“Usually the last-stop shop. Big or small, we fix it all,” said Clayville.

