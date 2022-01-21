Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday
Twin Falls School District closed Friday
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
University revokes honorary degrees for Giuliani and Flynn
The missing 25-year-old was found dead
Officials identify Colorado skier who died of hypothermia
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case
Dubuque County Right to Life makes 15 hour journey to national march
FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong...
US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute