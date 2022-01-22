COVID-19 forces suspension of visitation for some Idaho prisons

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 is forcing some Idaho prisons to suspend visitations.

The Idaho Department of Corrections is reporting that, as of Thursday, 761 inmates had active cases of COVID-19. 661 of those cases were asymptomatic.

In light of these numbers, officials with the Idaho Department of Corrections have suspended visitation for 11 facilities and have placed visitation limits on three other facilities.

Some of those suspended visits were for specific dates, whereas others were suspended until “further notice.” For a full list of the visitation status of every prison facility in Idaho, click here.

