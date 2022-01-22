Advertisement

Oakley remains undefeated in conference after knocking off Lighthouse Christian

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 12:15 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School had a chance to take the lead down one with seven seconds left, but a costly turnover turned into free throw opportunity for the Hornets and they headed home with a 39-36 victory.

Hyato Yamada paced all scorers with 12 points in the loss.

The Hornets are 4-0 in conference play.

OTHER SCORES

Jerome 75, Buhl 38

Valley 59, Declo 42: Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 15 points, Jesus Hernandez added 13, while Jadon Johnson and Zander Roseborough chipped in 12. Pacing the Hornets, Kaden Ramsey with 14 points.

Murtaugh 41, Glenns Ferry 26

Hansen 59, Dietrich 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burley 60, Jerome 25: Amari Whiting led the Bobcats with 15 points, while Lynzey Searle added 10. Other scorers included Sydney Searle with 8, Rowan Ontiveros, Sadie Cook, and Isabelle Cook who all had 7, while Christina Cook chipped in 6.

Minico 56, Canyon Ridge 44: Carlie Latta had a game-high 26 points.

Wendell 52, Castleford 31

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Crash claims the life of one
The victim survived after being taken to the hospital
Suspect arrested after Jerome shooting
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
The Twin Falls School District says schools will be closed Friday
Twin Falls School District closed Friday
Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

Latest News

New Lighthouse Christian head basketball coach Daequon Montreal is a former CSI and Boise State...
Oakley wins first game against Lighthouse, with another to go
The Golden Eagles prepare for the Star Spangled Banner ahead of their game against Salt Lake...
CSI basketball players address adversity, as they work on personal goals
The Tigers held off an upset-minded Spartans team, led by Mikey Lloyd's 14 points.
Jerome stays undefeated in conference after battle with Minico; local roundup
Tigers hold off Spartans