Oakley remains undefeated in conference after knocking off Lighthouse Christian

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School had a chance to take the lead down one with seven seconds left, but a costly turnover turned into free throw opportunity for the Hornets and they headed home with a 39-36 victory.

Hyato Yamada paced all scorers with 12 points in the loss.

The Hornets are 4-0 in conference play.

OTHER SCORES

Jerome 75, Buhl 38

Valley 59, Declo 42: Kyle Christensen led the Vikings with 15 points, Jesus Hernandez added 13, while Jadon Johnson and Zander Roseborough chipped in 12. Pacing the Hornets, Kaden Ramsey with 14 points.

Murtaugh 41, Glenns Ferry 26

Hansen 59, Dietrich 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Burley 60, Jerome 25: Amari Whiting led the Bobcats with 15 points, while Lynzey Searle added 10. Other scorers included Sydney Searle with 8, Rowan Ontiveros, Sadie Cook, and Isabelle Cook who all had 7, while Christina Cook chipped in 6.

Minico 56, Canyon Ridge 44: Carlie Latta had a game-high 26 points.

Wendell 52, Castleford 31

