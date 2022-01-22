Possible sanctions against former Idaho lawmaker

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Senate Leadership is currently reviewing possible sanctions against a former lawmaker for harassing a member of the Idaho State Senate.

On January 18, 2022, Senate Majority Leadership received information that a member of the Idaho Senate was harassed by Branden Durst after the Senate Education Committee voted not to advance a piece of legislation promoted by him, Parental Freedom in Education Act. Following the vote (4-4), Durst confronted Sen. Jim Woodward in the committee room after adjournment and threatened retribution for not voting in favor of Durst’s bill. Idaho State Police intervened and Sen. Woodward was able to leave and move to his Senate office.

Durst then followed Sen. Woodward to his office and initiated another altercation. Idaho State Police were called and again had to deal with Durst until he left the Senate’s office space.

Senate Leadership has met with witnesses and the Idaho State Police to review the matter. Durst was invited to meet with leadership but did not come to the appointment. Senate Leadership said It is clear from the information gathered that Durst acted inappropriately in this situation.

Following this episode, Durst then used social media to politicize the event – publicly attacking Sen. Woodward and Sen. Carl Crabtree (who also voted against Durst’s bill and who was witness to Durst’s bad behavior). Durst has suggested that Sen. Woodward may be subject to an ethics investigation; that is not true. No complaints have been filed against Sen. Woodward and no witness has come forward to corroborate the version of the story as circulated by Durst publicly.

Committee member Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking told KMVT, “I actually didn’t hear what happened but I did see a discussion between former senator Branden Durst and Sen. Jim Woodward. I did see the state police escort him out.”

Senate Majority Leadership said as a former legislator, Durst is well aware he has no standing to initiate an ethics complaint against a legislator. These spurious attacks against members of the Senate, meant to coerce voters and influence elections, should be denounced by all Idahoans. This kind of behavior and harassment does not create the political environment we want in Idaho. Senators must be free to vote their conscience without threat and intimidation. Participants in the process of making law are free to express their opinions and provide input, but Mr. Durst’s aggressive actions – and further public statements about senators - demonstrate egregious conduct unbecoming of anyone, especially a former legislator and current statewide political candidate. Senate leadership is currently reviewing possible sanctions against Durst.

Sen. Chuck Winder, President Pro Tempore

Sen. Kelly Anthon, Majority Leader

Sen. Abby Lee, Assistant Majority Leader

Sen. Mark Harris, Senate Majority Caucus Chairman

In a statement to KMVT Durst said, “I didn’t say the things that are being reported. I did make a comment to Senator Woodward about his campaign, but I was not vulgar. i have acknowledged that wasn’t the time or the place and I apologized to him very soon thereafter.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.