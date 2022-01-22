Advertisement

Rare ringtail found in Twin Falls

The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls
The animal was found near Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls(Idaho Department of Fish and Game's YouTube channel)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A rare ringtail has been found in Twin Falls.

Idaho Fish and Game Officials say the animal was discovered at Amalgamated Sugar just south of the city in December.

After capturing the animal, it was taken to Fish and Game’s regional office in Jerome where data was collected, and the animal was given a metal ear tag.

A few hours later, it was released south of Twin Falls into a more suitable habitat.

