Schools around the Magic Valley close due to illness

“We thought the Fall was challenging but this is more so”
The school district says had they been open today, around 40 classrooms would have been unfilled
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Camas County Schools, Buhl High School, and the Twin Falls School District (among others) weren’t letting people inside the building Friday because of sickness.

Just last week, the Twin Falls School District (TFSD) told KMVT they were doing “fairly well with staffing.”

But in the span of one week, nearly 60 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Had the school district been open Friday, officials say around 40 classrooms would have been unfilled.

“We thought the Fall was challenging enough, but this is more so,” said Eva Craner, public relations director with the TFSD.

229 students tested positive for COVID-19 this week (so far) to go along with all the other sickness going around. The School District plans on being open Monday (1/24) with an early dismissal.

“We anticipate attendance rates are going to be low and we want to make sure that our teachers have adequate time to plan for high numbers of students being out due to illness,” Craner said.

For Megan Burks, a parent with children in multiple school districts, the whole situation is unpredictable but she feels her kids have been able to adapt.

“They’re not as unsure about the future as they were a year or two ago, now they know they will eventually be back in school,” said Burks.

Burks has experience in homeschooling her kids, but she knows the importance of in-person learning.

“I love seeing them in the schools, I love seeing the structure, the organization, them around their friends, even them around the teachers and faculty. I think it’s the best for them,” she said.

The Twin Falls School District is always in need of guest/substitute teachers, Craner said.

Incentives are being offered to people working a certain amount of days per month.

If someone were to work 12 days in January or 14 days in February, there is a $300 bonus.

