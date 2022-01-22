Advertisement

Suspect identified in Jerome shooting

30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday
30-year-old Josue Carillo Coronado was arrested Thursday(Jerome Police Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New details have emerged about the suspect involved in a Jerome shooting that left one man hospitalized.

30-year-old Josue Carillo-Coronado was arrested on Thursday and was arraigned Friday afternoon according to the Jerome County Jail.

The Buhl man faces an attempted murder charge as well as an agent’s warning charge in Twin Falls, where he’ll later be arraigned.

KMVT is following this case and will bring you more details as soon as they become available.

