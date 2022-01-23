Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley now offering after school program for teens

Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley
Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley(Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new program at the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley is offering free after school activities for teenagers.

The Elev8 program runs every day after school and teens 13-18 are able to get homework help, play games, learn life skills as well as be prepared for life after high school.

The program is free and the director says they are looking for more people to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Our mission here is to enable all young people to become caring and productive citizens when they get older, and that mission doesn’t stop when they turn 13, when they become a teenager, they still need support and that is what we are here to give them, give them a safe place to be and surround them with caring people,” said Jake Brasil, the teen director.

They also offer free tutoring, and once a week the teens go on a field trip to different activities around Twin Falls such as bowling, or to a movie.

If you would like to sign up, call 208-736-7011.

