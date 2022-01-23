Chobani expands scholarship program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Chobani has been able to offer scholarships to students interested in a career in dairy since 2018, but now they are expanding their scholarship program to focus more on diversity and inclusion.

Since 2018, Chobani has been able to offer a large scholarship to 4 students to attend the University of Idaho.

The students had to be interested in a career in dairy.

This week however, Chobani announced they are now going to be offering that scholarship to 4 more students, and with that they will be able to help students interested in other aspects of agriculture, such as food science or food entrepreneurship.

Chobani says they are excited to be able to offer this to students from across Idaho.

“There is a focus on students who come from under represented communities, so in the beginning, it was narrow, just students who came from a dairy background, now we are again, opening the door wider to students from a lot of different communities, who want to pursue a lot of different areas in AG and food,” said Mark Broadhurst, the VP of Corporate Affairs.

The University of Idaho says this is a competitive scholarship, and currently, 16 students have been awarded the Chobani scholarship since 2018.

The University says often times these students wouldn’t be able to go to college without this scholarship.

“These students are very confident, they are proud of what they are accomplishing I think, and they are trying to move their family forward, contributing to agriculture, and they recognize that this Chobani scholarship is literally changed their lives, that’s very powerful and inspiring as well,” said Michael Parrella, the Dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho.

The application is now open for the scholarship.

A full statement from Chobani can be found below:

“NEW BERLIN, NY, January 19, 2022 – Today Chobani announced an expansion of its Scholars Program, adding a pledge of $1 million dollars and a focus on supporting historically underserved students who wish to pursue a broad set of agricultural interests. The program has helped dozens of university students pursue their ambitions in the dairy industry. That mission now includes creating a more equitable future in agriculture.

Through its partnerships with University of Idaho and Cornell University, the Chobani Scholars Program will offer eight $20,000 scholarships ($5,000 each year) over five years to historically underserved students interested in studying agriculture, dairy, food science, and/or food entrepreneurship. Chobani will also provide $20,000 of annual funding to each of the universities during the same time period to support diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training and education. Chobani Scholars will have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers. In prior years the program was limited to students from a dairy background who were pursuing a career in dairy.

“Today’s announcement builds on our mission to help ensure opportunities for students from underserved communities with an interest in working on a farm or in agribusiness, in food science, and those who want to start a food business,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to be supporting dozens of current students in our home states of Idaho and New York, and we’re thrilled to be expanding the Chobani Scholars program.”

The Chobani Scholars program was established at University of Idaho and Cornell University in 2018. The grants have helped more than two dozen students attending the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) and Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS). With today’s announcement, Chobani’s scholarship funding pledge will total more than $1.4 million by 2027.

“The Chobani Scholars program provides an incredible opportunity to Idaho students who otherwise may not be able to attend college,” said Michael Parrella, Dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho. “We are grateful for our strong partnership with Chobani and their passion for creating a pathway for Idahoans from underrepresented communities who wish to pursue a career in agriculture.”

“Since its inception, the Chobani Scholars program has provided substantial support to students from New York farm families, helping them to access world-class education and real-world experiences in dairy science and management,” said Benjamin Houlton, the Ronald P. Lynch Dean of Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “With this latest investment, Cornell CALS is excited to further enhance our efforts to attract students from underrepresented backgrounds to careers in food and agriculture, which is a critical need for our state. We are grateful to Chobani for their ongoing generosity and for bolstering our programs to train the next generation of leaders in agriculture, dairy, food science and food entrepreneurship.”

