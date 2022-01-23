Hansen wins thriller over Raft River; high school roundup
Late defensive pressure propels the Huskies
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:04 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a 1A non-conference matchup, the Hansen Huskies boys basketball squad staged a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Raft River.
(6-6) Hansen 67, (2-11) Raft River 64
Salvador Camarillo hit two free throws to put the Huskies up 62-61 with about a minute left in the game, and Hansen held onto the lead.
Other scores:
Oakley 65, Ambrose 46
Rigby 54, Minico 29
Girls Scores:
Filer 52, Declo 35
Alexi Monson led the Wildcats with 16 points. Josalyn Bailey added 15.
Lilly Mallory had 13 for the Hornets in the loss.
Raft River 59, Valley 44
