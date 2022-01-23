Advertisement

Hansen wins thriller over Raft River; high school roundup

Late defensive pressure propels the Huskies
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 12:04 AM MST
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a 1A non-conference matchup, the Hansen Huskies boys basketball squad staged a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Raft River.

(6-6) Hansen 67, (2-11) Raft River 64

Salvador Camarillo hit two free throws to put the Huskies up 62-61 with about a minute left in the game, and Hansen held onto the lead.

Other scores:

Oakley 65, Ambrose 46

Rigby 54, Minico 29

Girls Scores:

Filer 52, Declo 35

Alexi Monson led the Wildcats with 16 points. Josalyn Bailey added 15.

Lilly Mallory had 13 for the Hornets in the loss.

Raft River 59, Valley 44

