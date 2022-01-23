Weekend Weather Blog: Freezing drizzle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Did you go out to your car Friday morning, only to find a sheet of ice covering all of your windows? You’re not alone. Just about everyone in the valley saw a glaze of ice on most surfaces during the day on Friday. But what caused this?

There are many different types of winter precipitation - rain, sleet, snow, freezing rain, and freezing drizzle. The culprit behind the glaze of ice, creating those slippery roadways and icy cars on Friday morning was freezing drizzle. This type of wintery precipitation requires a special set of conditions for it to occur.

First and foremost, a source of moisture is required, as is true for all types of precipitation. In Friday’s case, this moisture came from the snow that had already fallen on the ground the night before, as well as all of the snow that had fallen in the latter portion of December.

Weather Blog Sounding (Plymouth State Weather Center)

Another condition needed is a source of lift. The above graphic is a vertical temperature and moisture profile from Friday morning in Boise. Notice the area in the green circle - a shallow, or thin, later where temperature is decreasing with height (before the inversion, or the region where temperature increases with height).

Every time temperature decreases with height, warmer air below the region of cooler air will want to rise. In this case, slightly warmer air at the surface rose above the slightly cooler air just above the surface. This allowed smaller water droplets generated due to the abundance of moisture at the surface to collide with each other, creating somewhat larger droplets.

Finally, and arguably the most important condition required for freezing drizzle is the range of temperature where the lift occurs. One of the most important temperature ranges to know in meteorology is the range between about 7 degrees and 14 degrees Fahrenheit - also known as the dendritic growth zone.

When the maximum lift falls in between these two temperatures, snow will fall. However, when the maximum lift falls outside of this zone of temperatures, either smaller types of snowflakes, or supercooled water (water with temperatures of less than freezing) will occur.

In the case of Friday, notice how the region of lift fell in between a temperature range of 32 and approximately 28 degrees Fahrenheit. This is obviously much too warm for the production of large snowflakes, and therefore supercooled water occurred. Once supercooled water comes into contact with a surface, it freezes. This is what caused the glaze of ice to form.

Regardless of whether freezing drizzle is falling or not, the pattern that we’re currently in (with relatively warm days and very chilly nights) is conducive to icy roadways. With that, it’s always good to remember that the roads are slick, and to take it slow.

