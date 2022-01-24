Crisis standards of care activated in three health districts

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has activated crisis standards of care in three health districts in Southern Idaho, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday.

The order will apply to the Southwest District Health, Central District Health, and South Central District Health encompassing Twin Falls, Cassia, Jerome, Minidoka, Gooding, Lincoln, Camas, and Blaine Counties.

The Department says the crisis standards have been reactivated due to severe staffing and blood shortages. The shortages are also impacting the hospital’s ICU capacity.

The action was taken after a crisis standards of care activation request was made by Saint Alphonsus Health System.

“The highly contagious Omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” said DHW Director Jeppesen. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire – we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you can and wear a high-quality protective mask in public places. Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our healthcare system.”

