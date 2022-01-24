CSI women extend win streak to 17 games, men get resume-building road victory

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team picked up their 17-straight win Saturday in a seven-point win over Snow College Saturday.

#6 CSI 73, Snow 66

The Golden Eagles trailed by three at the half and by as much as nine in the second half, but over 50% shooting from the field propelled CSI to a win.

Emilia “Jojo” Nworie had a team-high 19 points. Kyra Paniora had 11.

“The depth of this team is everything,” Head Coach Randy Rogers said. “And to be able to get into a close game like this and know that you got kids that can step up and step up when others get hurt, it means a lot. I think our kids compete every day in practice, and that’s why they’re ready when the game starts, maybe not start the game but be ready to come in and get quality minutes.”

CSI will play Salt Lake Community College at home Tuesday night before turning around and playing at the Bruins Saturday.

Men’s basketball

#12 CSI 85, #19 Snow 79

CSI led by double-digits in the first half before falling behind late in the second half, but 26 points from Marcellious Lockett and clutch defensive play from Daylen Williams helped the Golden Eagles to a tough road win.

“They were doubling Rob Whaley down low, and Rob did a nice job getting it out and we moved it around, and found people on the offensive end,” said Head Coach Jeff Reinert. “Defensively, we did a good job stopping penetration and keeping the ball out of the paint.”

CSI will host Colorado Northwestern Tuesday night in a makeup game and travel to Salt Lake Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.