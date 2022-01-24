Advertisement

Data shows significant rise in salary for Idaho teachers

State data shows a significant rise in average salary for Idaho teachers
State data shows a significant rise in average salary for Idaho teachers
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH CENTRAL IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — State data shows a significant rise in average salary for Idaho’s teachers this year.

Data released by the Idaho State Department of Education shows teachers statewide have an average base salary of just over $53,000, a nearly 4.5% increase from the year prior.

Over 150 of the states’ public school districts and charters saw increases in teacher pay from the year prior. In South Central Idaho, some of the most notable increases were the Buhl School District, whose 76 teachers saw an over 20% increase from the year prior.

The 538 teachers in the Twin Falls School District have an average salary over $48,000, which represents an over 20% pay hike as well.

Among the lowest increases in pay in South Central Idaho were Blaine County, whose teachers make only about 4% more than last year. Their average salary of over $72,000 is, however, one of the highest in the state.

