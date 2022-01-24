Hands On pottery studio invites people to paint bowls ahead of charity event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are looking for a fun way to give back, Hands on Pottery Studio has an opportunity for you.

In advance of the annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser, which is put on by the South Central Community Action Partnership, Hands on Pottery Studio is asking people to come in and paint a bowl to be used at the event.

The Empty Bowls Fundraiser is used to raise money for the food pantries in the Magic Valley. At the event, everybody gets to use one of the painted bowls for the soup meal.

The owner of Hands On says she enjoys doing this every year for the community.

“We really want to try to give back to the community in any way we can , and this is a good consistent yearly way to help,” said Hands on Pottery owner Ashley Dubois.

All you have to pay for is the bowl, which range from $10 to $12. The rest of the cost is covered by the pottery studio.

