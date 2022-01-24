Idaho among few states where gas prices have dropped

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a winter that has been anything but typical, AAA reports that the rising cost of crude oil is driving the national average price of gasoline higher.

But there’s some good news - Idaho is one of just ten states that saw gas prices dip slightly in the last week.

Today, the Gem State’s average price for regular is $3.54, which is a penny less than a week ago, five cents less than a month ago and $1.24 more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the U.S. average currently sits at $3.33, which is two cents more than a week ago, four cents more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil topped out at $87 per barrel last week, its highest price since late 2014.

WTI is currently trading near $83 per barrel, which is $8 more than a month ago and $30 more than a year ago. Crude oil makes up half the price of finished gasoline.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.