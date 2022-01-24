Advertisement

Idaho among few states where gas prices have dropped

As of Monday, the cost of gas in Twin Falls stood at $3.61 a gallon
As of Monday, the cost of gas in Twin Falls stood at $3.61 a gallon(WHSV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a winter that has been anything but typical, AAA reports that the rising cost of crude oil is driving the national average price of gasoline higher. 

But there’s some good news - Idaho is one of just ten states that saw gas prices dip slightly in the last week.

Today, the Gem State’s average price for regular is $3.54, which is a penny less than a week ago, five cents less than a month ago and $1.24 more than a year ago. 

Meanwhile, the U.S. average currently sits at $3.33, which is two cents more than a week ago, four cents more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil topped out at $87 per barrel last week, its highest price since late 2014. 

WTI is currently trading near $83 per barrel, which is $8 more than a month ago and $30 more than a year ago.  Crude oil makes up half the price of finished gasoline.

